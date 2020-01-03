Ithaca Police investigating reports of shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are seeking the public’s help after responding to multiple shots fired reports Thursday evening around 10:37 p.m. in the area of S. Geneva Street and W. Spener Street.

Witnesses told police they heard between four and five gunshots and seeing a gray or silver Jeep leaving the area in a hurry. No vehicle was located by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department Investigation Unit at 607-216-3230 or on their anonymous tip line at cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.

