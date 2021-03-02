Ithaca Police investigating shooting at hotel

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are investigating a shooting incident that sent an individual to a regional trauma center.

Last night, around 10 PM, Ithaca Police were called to a hotel in the 400 block of S. Meadow St in the city.

Upon the arrival of officers in the area, a search for potential victims, witnesses, and evidence was initiated. Officers located one subject that had been shot. Officers rendered medical care to the victim, prior to handing the patient off to EMS to be transported to a regional trauma center.

This is an open investigation and is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips