Ithaca Police investigating stabbing on West State Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.
Just after 2 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of West State Street to a reported stabbing inside a building.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Ithaca Police Department’s tip line at (607) 330-0000, email policeinfo@cityofithaca.org, or leave an anonymous tip at ww.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.
