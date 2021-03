ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death of a man in the City of Ithaca.

Police say the incident happened on Friday around 1:45 p.m. They did not release a location or any more information, other than to say that there are many locations they are investigating.

If you have any information, contact the police at (607) 272-3245.