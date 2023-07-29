(Courtesy: Ithaca Police Department) Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police are asking the public for help locating a man who was involved in multiple commercial burglaries.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers have responded to five burglaries within the past five days. The first burglary was reported at First Presbyterian Church on North Cayuga Street on July 25. Two days later, Perfect Painters on Madison Street was burglarized. The day after that, Coal Shack Café on Maple Avenue was targeted. Both Buffalo Street Books on North Cayuga Street and Botanist Coffeehouse on North Tioga were burglarized on July 29.

Cash and other items were taken during all of these burglaries. During one of the burglaries, a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was found unoccupied the following day.

The suspect was captured on video while burglarizing Botanist Coffeehouse. Images of the suspect can be found below.

The Ithaca Police are asking the public to help locate this man.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured above or who has information about these burglaries is asked to contact the Ithaca Police using one of the following methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Due to the recent burglaries, the Ithaca Police Department is reminding business owners to take precautions to avoid burglaries. Cash should never be left on site overnight. All doors and windows should be locked while businesses are closed. Additionally, outside lights should be left on, and alarm systems should be activated at night if possible.

