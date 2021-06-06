Ithaca Police looking for information in large altercation and shooting Sunday morning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Sunday morning, multiple police departments responded to a large group of people engaged in altercations at the west end of the Commons and on Cayuga and State Streets in Ithaca.

The group blocked the roadway for several minutes and the outnumbered police that responded to the scene including Ithaca Police, Tompkins County Deputy Sheriffs, New York State Police, and Cornell Police.

The large group began to disperse and leave the area after police and concerned citizens made an effort to separate conflicting parties.

Police say, a short time later a single gunshot was heard near Seneca and Geneva Streets, about a block away from the initial altercation.

Officers went to the scene and determined that a subject had fired a single bullet toward a vehicle passing by southbound on Geneva Street. A single shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Officials believe that the shooting suspect was also significantly involved in the prior altercations.

There were no injured persons found nor have any come forward . The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Investigations Division through the following means: