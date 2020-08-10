Ithaca Police looking for information regarding shots-fired call

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is looking for more information regarding a shots-fired call on Sunday, August 9.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. and police were dispatched to Stewart Park. It was reported that a male and female were arguing and the male fired multiple gunshots into the water. The two then left the area in a tan or silver van. There were no reports of anyone injured during this incident.

Ithaca Police are continuing to investigate but there is no further information at this time. They are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them by calling 607-330-0000 or submit a tip online.