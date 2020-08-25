Ithaca Police looking for public’s help in Kinney Drugs altercation that led to shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police are looking for any information after evidence of a shooting was found in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs on North Cayuga Street.

Several reports of shots fired came in around 5:42 p.m. on Monday. The initial investigation revealed an altercation between four people. An adult male was seen chasing at least two younger males in and around the 500 block of North Cayuga Street and firing shots at them during pursuit.

Police were not able to locate anyone involved. It is believed that a newer model blue pickup truck was operated by one of the involved parties and may have left heading westbound on Cascadilla Street.

Ithaca Police ask anyone who was in the area of Thompson Park at the time who may have information to contact them. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may do so.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

