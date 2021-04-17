Ithaca Police looking for suspect in drive-by shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots Friday evening around the 600 block of Spencer Road.

Initially, no perpetrators were found remaining at the scene and no victims were injured.

After further investigation, police learned that a person who was traveling in a vehicle fired shots at a house in a drive-by shooting.

Officials say bullets struck a multiple-dwelling house and at least one of those bullets was found lodged inside the home.

There were no injuries presented nor has anyone come forward. The incident is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca Police INvestigation Divisions at any of the following numbers:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245 

Police Administration: 607-272-9973 

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000 

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

