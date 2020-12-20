Ithaca Police looking for suspects who allegedly fired gunshots in the city Friday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are looking for a potential suspect who may have fired shots not too far from Ithaca College Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the Spencer Road traffic circle, near Park Street, at approximately 10 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found bullet casings in the Spencer Street traffic circle and in the 300 block of Spencer Rd.

Police say the suspect(s) were likely in a car, but they can’t confirm that information at this time.

No victims have been located as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ithaca Police tip line at 607-330-0000.