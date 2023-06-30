ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department has released an update on the investigation of a man that went missing from the Jungle in May.

Thomas Rath, 33, of Ithaca, was last seen in an area behind Lowes that is commonly called “the Jungle” around May 20. Police previously said that Rath went missing under suspicious circumstances. After an investigation, police have determined that Rath was forcibly abducted. Rath’s case is now being investigated as a kidnapping and possible homicide.

Rath is 6 feet tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has numerous tattoos. One of his more recognizable tattoos is a black and pink heart on his neck. Rath was last seen wearing black jeans, wearing a black hooded shirt, and carrying a blue bag.

The Ithaca Police Department is asking anyone with information about Rath’s whereabouts or his abduction to contact the department via one of the methods listed below as soon as possible. Police are also asking individuals with videos, pictures, or audio recordings that could help this investigation to contact the department immediately as well. Those that would like to remain anonymous may do so.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

The Ithaca Police Department and the New York State Police are jointly investigating this case with assistance from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.