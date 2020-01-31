Ithaca Police rescue teen in Fall Creek Gorge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca rescued a 16-year-old Ithaca High School student who had left campus and was found on the side of a cliff in Fall Creek Gorge.

Police were notified the student was missing on Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. and put a notice out in Tompkins County. A citizen reported a person matching the student’s description on the 900 block of Stewart Ave. around 2:15 p.m.

Officers located the missing student near the cliff edge on the north side of the Fall Creek Gorce and were able to take the student in safely.

On behalf of the Ithaca Police Department, I would like to thank school officials who notified us and the alert citizen who reported seeing the missing student. I am equally proud of the professionalism and compassion the officers displayyed in helping this young person in crisis. Sr. Deputy Chief Vincent Monticello

Police say the student was reunited with his family and is being evaluated by mental health professionals.