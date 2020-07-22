Ithaca Police respond to an armed robbery in the city

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police responded to another armed robbery in the City of Ithaca Wednesday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., Ithaca Police were called to the Quik Shoppe at 317 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca for a robbery that was reported to just have occurred.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who was working as a clerk in the store at the time of the robbery. The victim was shaken and able to report that a male subject entered the store and immediately approached them, brandishing a handgun, demanding money. The clerk complied with the request and gave cash to the perpetrator. The clerk was not physically injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a male of average height and build, likely of Caucasian descent, and was wearing a dark color long-sleeved hooded shirt or sweatshirt, dark bottoms, opaque gloves, and a ski-type mask at the time of the robbery. After taking possession of an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The incident is still currently under investigation, anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means: