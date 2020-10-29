Ithaca Police say a suspect in hate crime vandalism had “items consistent with explosives”

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police say they have apprehended a suspect in a series of anti-Semitic incidents over the past week.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect, but say when investigators executed a search warrant at his residence the search “…yielded very alarming evidence such as more hate posters, numerous items consistent with explosives such as fuse wire, caps, a timer, tubing, and an undisclosed amount of a powdered chemical were all located and collected. Additionally, this investigation yielded the recovery of rifle parts at a separate undisclosed location.”

Police say their investigation began October 20 because of a complaint of an anti-Semitic slur painted on the sign of a business. Investigators determined the owner of the business was the target because of religious beliefs.

In the following days police investigated additional reports of anti-Semitic graffiti, and a second business being targeted because of the owner’s religion. There were also instances of anti-Semitic posters being placed in public locations.

“There is no tolerance for any acts of targeted hatred and bigotry in our community. We at the Ithaca Police Department will always put all resources and energies towards addressing such incidents and as a result, we were able to quickly identify the person involved and prevent any further criminal acts from occurring,” said Police Chief Dennis Naylor.

At this point, the suspect faces charges of Criminal Mischief 4th as a Hate Crime. More details will be released shortly.

Ithaca Police were assisted by the New York State Police and ATF.

