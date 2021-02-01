Ithaca start-up to make pitch on NFL Network competition

ITHACA N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca-based Organic Robotics Corporation will be competing Tuesday in the NFL’s 1st and Future pitch competition.

The pitch competition is airing in primetime on NFL Network heading into Super Bowl LV.

Organic Robotics Corporation is one of only four finalists that have made it to this point and they will pitch their sensor technology to the expert panel of judges.

“I’m definitely confident in the technology as well as our pitch, but it is nerve wracking because the people we’re pitching to will be experts in the field,” says Organic Robotics CEO and Co-Founder Ilayda Samilgil.

Organic Robotics has made very thin, soft, and stretchable fibers that can be attached to clothing for tracking an athlete’s motion. They’re starting with the upper body.

Samilgil tells NewsChannel 9, “There are a lot of injuries. Motion tracking isn’t done that well outside of the lab and there’s no good way to measure the muscle activity, so Light Lace can do all of that.”

She says traditionally this type of information is only obtained inside of a lab. Now with their Light Lace technology, it can be learned during practice or a game.

“And when you have all this information you can individualize their training so you can improve performance and you can also prevent injuries because you’ll know not to overwork the muscles,” Samilgil says.

The Ithaca company wants to win the competition but knows even being on the NFL Network in primetime gives them a tremendous audience, so it’s a win whether they get the grand prize or not.

“I love my college. If it wasn’t for Cornell I wouldn’t be here right now, right. Super happy about that but also Ithaca is a small town so I think the more representation it gets the better because there’s so many smart people in Ithaca and successful people,” Samilgil, 2019 Cornell grad, tells NewsChannel 9.

The grand prize is $50,000 and $25,000 runner-up prize.

1st and Future competition is on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and for the first time, the event will be broadcast in primetime on NFL Network.