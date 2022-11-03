ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca.

According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022, a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to shoot up the bus on Halloween morning, Oct. 31.

After an investigation, the deputies were able to get the student’s full name and address. Tompkins County Investigators interviewed the student, who admitted to making the threat, according to the release.

However, deputies did not find any weapons in the student’s home during a consent search.

The student was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat. The student was released back to their guardian to appear in County Court at a later date. The Sheriff’s Office said it requested an Emergency Risk Protection Order and submitted it to Tompkins County Superior Court.