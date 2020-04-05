Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Ithaca Wegmans Coffee Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department alerted the public on Sunday that an employee at the Ithaca Wegmans, located at 500 S. Meadow St., tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the employee worked multiple shifts at the Wegmans Coffee Shop over the last few weeks. 

If you believe you were in close contact with an Ithaca Wegmans Coffee Shop employee between Monday, March 23 and Saturday, April 4 the Tompkins County Health Department asks you to do the following:

  • Get tested for COVID-19 at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site. You can pre-register online at cayugahealth.org or by calling the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708.
  • Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last day you were at the Wegmans Coffee Shop.
  • If you seek testing and the results are negative, continue to self-quarantine and monitor yourself for the full 14 days since you were last at the Wegmans Coffee Shop. If you become symptomatic, you should seek testing again.

“Communications like this are meant to reduce further exposure by encouraging individuals who may have come in contact with the infected individual to act in the community’s best interest, get tested, and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms,” stated Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director.

