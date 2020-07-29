Ithaca Youth Bureau able to reopen thanks to donations

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to some generous anonymous donations, the Ithaca Youth Bureau will be able to reopen. The donations will help cover operational expenses through December 31, 2020.

Staff at the IYB have been working to reimagine programming as they navigate COVID-19 protocols, and the donations will allow the IYB to serve over 400 youth and families through the end of the year.

IYB is working to deliver new programming through a partnership with the Ithaca City School District summer high school program. Playgrounds were reopened earlier in July, and beginning July 27, some recreation programming has begun, like cross country, Get Your Play On, Sport Spot, and Tennis Anyone. More programs will be added soon.

IYB Director Liz Klohmann expressed on behalf of the IYB staff: “The recent anonymous donation helps us bring our full team back and get programs up and running. We are grateful for the community support and excited to get our programming underway. We have missed our families and children and can’t wait to see them! Programming will take place in the parks and pavilions for the time being. Our building is closed to the public, but we are here and working!”

James Brown, President and CEO of United Way of Tompkins County, remarked, “In the current environment, where individuals and households face public health, workplace, and myriad social and economic challenges, United Way volunteers and staff welcome the opportunity to serve as a platform for giving to Friends of the Ithaca Youth Bureau. The Youth Bureau’s ability to safely restart critical programs and services at this time will strengthen the health and development of local youth and our broader community.”

Friends of the Ithaca Youth Bureau Board President Jeff Love added, “As we continue to battle this global crisis, our community’s most vulnerable treasures need the support of programs and people like the ones of the IYB, now more than ever! This financial support could not have come at a more necessary time, and we are so thankful for it!”

If anyone else wishes to donate a future gift, they can do so at friendsiyb.org.