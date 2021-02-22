Ithaca’s policing plan would create Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of several incidents involving protesters and Ithaca Police, Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick has submitted a plan to completely change how policing is done.

Following months of feedback and community engagement, the plan would replace Ithaca’s existing police department with a Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety.

The goal would be to reduce the involvement of armed officers in disputes.

Click here to learn more about the plan.

