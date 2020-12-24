Ithaca’s Rheonix offers another solution for COVID-19 testing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rheonix is offering a new solution to the demand for testing that is designed to box in COVID-19 and slow its spread.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an expanded Emergency Use Authorization for the Rheonix COVID-19 MDx Assay machine that now allows the use of saliva as an approved sample type.

This new approval has only increased demand for the Ithaca-area company’s instruments.

“We continue to ramp everything that we’re producing as rapidly as we can and we’re setting new records every week,” says Rheonix President and CEO Greg Galvin.

He says the ability to test saliva samples for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, simplifies the sample collection process.

“The biggest thing that saliva does is that it’s just a much easier sample type to collect. In many cases it can be self-collected, you just have to spit into a tube,” Galvin tells NewsChannel 9.

The company says it streamlines the testing workflow, doesn’t require medical personnel at a testing site to take the sample while reducing the exposure of medical personnel to potentially infected individuals.

“I think probably where it has come home the most is on a couple occasions some of our employees have gone to the Cayuga Health System sampling site to get sampled and when they’re identified as being from Rheonix they get a lot of gratitude,” Galvin says.

The majority of Rheonix instruments are in Upstate New York but the company is expanding into Vermont, Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

The company had about 50 employees at the beginning of the pandemic but has grown to about 140.