ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The transit system in Tompkins County has rolled out its first electric buses, in celebration of Earth Day.

A total of 7 electric buses hit the roads Thursday morning and offered free rides on those new buses from the Seneca Street Station around the Ithaca Commmons.

Each bus is limited to 25 passengers. The goal is to transform all of TCAT buses to electric by 2035.