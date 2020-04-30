It’s A Utica Thing! food truck coming to East Syracuse on Friday

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another New York State Fair staple is making its way to customers.

It’s A Utica Thing! will set up its food truck at the Fremont Plaza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. This is in East Syracuse, all the way down to where Bridge Street becomes Manlius Center Road.

Only cash will be accepted and distancing will be enforced.

Those who are not wearing a face mask will not be served.