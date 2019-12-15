“It’s A Wonderful Life” documentary premieres at the MOST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new perspective on a Christmas classic, the MOST hosting the premiere of “The Real Bedford Falls: It’s a Wonderful Life!”

It’s a work-in-progress documentary, narrated by Bob Dotson.

The film explores connections between Seneca Falls and Bedford Falls, examining the small-town lifestyle and capturing the excitement of the annual It’s a Wonderful Life Festival, something Dotson calls crucial.

“We have a story about us, a movie not about celebrity or power but just your neighbors and all the seemingly ordinary people who are names we don’t know but should because they’re the ones who bring us together and make the world a little better place,” said Dotson.

The documentary runs about 30 minutes.