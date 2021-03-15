It’s been one year since the Onondaga County Executive started daily coronavirus briefings at The Oncenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One year ago this week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon began a series of briefings from The Oncenter that have continued throughout the pandemic.

Even before there was a case diagnosed in Onondaga County, people were hearing from McMahon about his coronavirus response plan.

On March 4, 2020, he held a briefing in his conference room on the penthouse of the Onondaga County Civic Center, which was so packed with people it would be nerve-wracking today.

In that room, McMahon cancelled the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade, announced the area’s first testing site at the Syracuse Community Health Center and planned to close down schools.

In his conference room, he also reported the first case of coronavirus diagnosed in Onondaga County on Monday, March 16.

The next day, his briefing was held at the Emergency Operations Center in the basement of the Civic Center, before moving to the Oncenter on Thursday, March 19, where they’ve been ever since.

For the first few months of the pandemic, the briefings were daily, including many weekends. Over the summer, they were reduced to twice per week.

In January, the briefings were moved to the conference center of the Oncenter so the bigger Exhibit Hall B could be used for vaccination clinics.