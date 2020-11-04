It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas; Sunny 102 flips to ‘Santa 102’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s classic hits music station, Sunny 102, is getting into the holiday spirit early this year.

“2020 has been rough on everyone,” said Sunny 102’s brand manager Paulie Scibilia. “So, we decided to break out the Christmas spirit a little early.”  

Dubbed “Santa 102”, the radio station will air holiday hits 24 hours a day beginning Wednesday, November 4.

“Santa 102” is the official soundtrack to Wegman’s Lights on the Lake, which kicks off on Monday, November 16 at Onondaga Lake Park.

Tune your radio to 102.1 in Syracuse or 106.1 in Oswego to hear some of your favorite holiday jams.

Rick Gary will be joined by NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano weekday mornings on “Santa 102” beginning at 6 a.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected