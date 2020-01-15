It’s national bagel day!

(NEWS10) — January 15 is National Bagel Day!

For bagel lovers alike, the holiday is something of a welcome wake-up to get your day started. National Bagel day was previously celebrated on February 9. Here are a few quick and interesting facts about the bagel:

The bagel is the only bread that is boiled before baking

The hole is not just for looks, it allows vendors to easily place them on a rod

The hole in the middle provides a greater surface area to allow for a chewier crust and even baking

Several shops and stores across the country are offering unique deals in recognition of the occasion. Promocodes.com has provided a list below of different deals being offered.

Bagel Day Freebies and Deals:

Bagel King – (Orlando) – Free bagel, no purchase necessary. You can also get 18 bagels for the price of a dozen.

Bantam Bagels – 20% off online orders with code BAGELDAY20 tomorrow only. Free bagel with an in store purchase!

Barry Bagels – (Ohio & Michigan) – Buy one bagel and cream cheese with a drink and get a second bagel and cream cheese free.

Biggby Coffee – Tomorrow for National Bagel Day Biggby Coffee will be offering 50% off bragel sandwiches all day at all of their locations.

Bruegger’s Bagels – Free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase.

Einstein Brothers Bagels – Free bagel and schmear with purchase.

Ess-a-Bagel – (NYC Only) – A percentage of the proceeds from National Bagel Day will be going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Makeb’s Bagels & Deli – (West Palm Beach) – Get a half dozen bagels for $4 and a dozen for only $7.

Manhattan Bagel – Bagel and cream cheese for $0.99 with any purchase. Limit 2 per customer, while supplies list.

Noah’s Bagels – (California) – Free bagel and schmear with purchase.

Thomas Bagels – Hosting five pop-up locations in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando and Philadelphia where bagel lovers can score a free bagel and cream cheese from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.