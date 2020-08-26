It’s National Dog Day: Some interesting facts about our best friends; submit your picture

Made with Visme Infographic Maker
We have put together a list of some local animal shelters where you can rescue a dog and provide him or her with a forever home.
- CNY SPCA 315.454.4479
- HumaneCNY 315-457-8762
- Helping Hounds Dog Rescue (315) 446-5970
- Second Chanced Canine Adoption 315-435-5584
- Cuse Pit Crew cusepitcrew@gmail.com
- Finger Lakes SPCA 315-253-5841
- Wanderer’s Rest Humane Assoc. 315-697-2796
- Oswego Co. Humane Society 315-207-1070
- Cortland Co. SPCA 607-753-9386
Let us see your dog! Please submit a picture in the gallery below.
