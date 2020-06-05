It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day!

Some spots are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact local doughnut shops to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

#NationalDoughnutDay is coming! And this year we're celebrating for 5 days not 1! 🎉 Any #doughnut, any day…FREE June 1-5. 🙌 #KrispyKreme



Visit us for #NationalDoughnutWEEK & get ANY doughnut for FREE! 🍩 US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/xMkYOOxsDd — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 31, 2020

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.