It’s national voter registration day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It is national voter registration day, and as the name implies, there is still time to get registered in order to participate in the November 3 general election.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Onondaga County Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposures at local restaurants and bars
- As bars and restaurants climb back a Syracuse company, BeerBoard, is there to help
- Solstice vs. Equinox Defined: The relationship between daylight and seasons
- Local Author Retraces Path in “Nobody Hitchhikes Anymore”
- WATCH: Very nice start to fall!
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App