It’s not just COVID. The common cold is making a comeback

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If COVID-19 isn’t going around your office, the sniffles probably are.

A doctor in Liverpool is warning about a common cold resurgence, and he believes it’s about to get even worse as kids go back to school and daycare.

If you ask Doctor Matthew Cambareri, the delta variant isn’t the only thing combing through the community.

“We’re starting to see more cold and flu now,” he said.

Last year was the lightest cold season he’s ever seen. In fact, he recalls diagnosing only one case of flu.

“I think a lot of the lack of cold and flu was driven by kids not being in daycares and schools.” Dr. Matthew Cambareri

Now, you don’t see as many people walking around with a mask on, schools are preparing for students to return, and colds are making a comeback.

“You’re gonna see an uptick as people get confident in the ability to visit again, kids being in schools, young children being in daycare,” warned Cambareri.

His advice is to treat any illness as if it’s COVID until a nasal swab proves otherwise.

As for wearing a mask, some stores are once again encouraging you to put them back on.

Even if it’s not mandated, Cambareri says it’s not a bad idea to wear a face covering, especially for those considered high risk.

There certainly would be no harm for someone who’s got underlying conditions or who is immunocompromised to wear a mask. Dr. Matthew Cambareri

COVID-19 vaccines still provide strong protection against the delta variant but breakthrough cases do happen.

If you get COVID or a cold, even though your symptoms ould be minor, it’s better to avoid them altogether.

As always, good ways to protect yourself from any illnesses include washing your hands, cleaning your workstations, staying home if you’re sick to protect others around you, and getting vaccinated.