(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!

Navarino Orchard

Navarino Orchard located on 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Syracuse says that anyone is always welcome at their farm. The orchard is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also enjoy The Barn on the Farm Cafe Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with brunch served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Apples are available for U-Pick but if you don’t like picking, you can also purchase fresh apples right at their onsite store.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date picking conditions.

O’Neill’s Orchard

O’Neill’s Orchard located on 4872 Route 20, in LaFayette, the orchard has apple fritters, a cider house freeze, and apple cider donuts waiting for you! The facility is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can enjoy picking your own apples or visit their kitchen on Saturdays and Sundays.

Some apples at the orchard include Zestar, Ginger Gold, Pink Luster, Crimson Crisp, and many many more!

To verify opening, availability, and ripening, feel free to call the orchard at 315-677-9407.

Owen Orchards

Owen Orchards is located on 8174 Grant Ave, in Weedsport. This orchard has 15 different U-Pick varieties that will be ripe for picking! Open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re looking for more fun Owen Orchards has wagon rides, hosts birthday parties, wedding receptions, orchard tours, and reunions.

The orchard also has fresh apple cider produced in its own in-store cider mill but you better get it quick, because it sells almost as fast as it’s made!

To view the full U-Pick apple schedule, click here.

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards is located on 2708 Lords Hill Road in Marietta. Beak & Skiff is more than just an orchard! Enjoy the latest hard ciders at the 1911 Tasting Room, homemade fudge, cold brew coffee, and local art at the Apple Hill General Store, fresh apples or Pick-Your-Own at the Apple Barn, and even have your kids hang out at the Kids Treehouse.

The orchard is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Pick-Your-Own is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want an authentic orchard experience, you can stay the night at one of their three properties.

If apples aren’t your thing, try Beak & Skiff’s DBD water, sparkling water, or cold brew coffee.

Adams Acres Farm

Adams Acres Farm located on 7047 Sevier Road in Jamesville is one of the few orchards in New York State that uses organic practices. They purposely choose varieties that work well with their organic philosophy and have done research with Cornell Cooperative Extension, Northeast Organic Farming Association, and Ontario Lake Fruit Association.

The orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

If you aren’t in the mood to spend the day at the orchard, you can pre-order freshly picked apples using the form here.

The NOFA Certified Organic orchard will have plenty of Honeycrisp and other varieties to pick!

Greco Family Farm & Orchard

Greco Family Farm & Orchard is located at 297 West 5th Street Rd in Oswego. The facility has many varieties of apples to pick from! Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, you can pick apples, and even buy local honey, fresh baked goods, pumpkins, cornstalks, and other seasonal items to get into the fall spirit.

The orchard also offers school tours on weekdays by appointment, hayrides, and a petting zoo.

Pumpkins and gourds can also be found at the pumpkin patch on the orchard property.

Appledale Orchards

Appledale Orchards located on 5987 State Route 3 in Mexico has been a family-owned fruit farm since 1959. Their bakery has fresh pressed cider, jams, jellies, Ashley Lynn wine, River Rat cheese, pure honey, and maple syrup.

You can pick from many varieties of apples, including Paula Red, Ginger Gold, Sansa, Gala, Blondee, Cortland, and many more!

For more information about hours and U-Pick information, call the orchard at 315-963-3628.

Behling Orchards

Behling Orchards located on 114 Potter Road, Mexico gives the entire family experience!

U-Pick is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, and the Apple Cook Shack is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where you can enjoy fried dough, funnel cake, homemade chili, apple fritter rings, and more. The Barn Store is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The orchard’s Play Land includes a corn maze with slides, inflatables like Moon Bouncers, and even a chance to pet and ride horses at the Pony Rides.

The orchard does not accept credit cards but ATMs are available in the fall season.

Did we miss your favorite orchard that offers apple picking? Let us know!

If there is another orchard in Central New York offering U-Pick please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team, here.