SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the dawn of another new era at Le Moyne College.

The men’s basketball team is in Washington D.C. to face the Georgetown Hoyas.

It’s this program’s first game at the D-I level, and fans are ready to see what they can handle.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Le Moyne junior, Wyatt Patchett. “Only so many athletes get to compete at the Division-I level, on the highest stage, so it’s going to be cool to see.”

The bump up bringing excitement for everyone cheering them on.

“I think it’s pretty exciting,” said Le Moyne freshman, Cooper Romich. “I’ve watched these teams my whole life especially college basketball and march madness and stuff like that. It’s a really cool opportunity to know some of the kids that are going to go, see and face that high level of competition.”

And it’s a change the younger generation thinks is great for the school.

“It’s fantastic, I’ve been dreaming about this for a while. As a little kid, I’ve been thinking about going to lemoyne and making it D-I,” said Kertheing Dut, a junior at the Syracuse Academy of Science. “But somebody already made it D-I so it’s already achieved. Hopefully I can make history at this college.”

Sink or swim, there is only confidence for the Phins on campus.

“I feel like we can win, achieve in life and achieve in this school,” said Dut. “And make an appointment to other D-I colleges that we are fierce, we are strong.”

“Phins by a million,” said Patchett.

It might not be a million, but they’d sure take a win by even one.