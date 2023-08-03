ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a deadly disease that attacks your central nervous system if infected, so it’s important to know what to do if you, a loved one or a pet have been bitten by a rabid animal.
Raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes are most likely to carry rabies, but any mammal can be infected.
What to do if your pet is infected:
You can find a local vaccine clinic, in Onondaga County, that will treat your pet HERE.
- This includes dogs, cats and ferrets.
“New York State Public Health Law requires that all puppies and kittens get their first rabies shot at three months of age, a booster shot at one year old, and then again every three years. Ferrets must get a shot every year,” according to Onondaga County’s Health Department.
What to do if you are bitten:
If a person is bitten, you must report it to the health department within 72 hours.
- You can do this using their online form, or download a PDF form.
- You can also call 315-435-3165.
Courtesy of Onondaga County Health Department.