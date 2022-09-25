SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease was held Saturday, September 25 at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

It was a day for members of the community to show their support as the event raises awareness and funds to provide care and support for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their families, as well as helping to fund Alzheimer’s research each year.

Cathy James the CNY Chapter Executive of the Alzheimers Association says she has been a part of the event for over 20 years and it just keeps getting better.

“It gets bigger and bigger each and every year we have multiple generations that come back,” she said, “And it’s really an event of hope.”

It’s not only families of people with Alzheimer’s who show up. Zach Roth and Alex Grossman, members of Sigma Alpha Mu at Syracuse University, came to support a charity that is close to their hearts.

“A Lot of the work we do is supporting the Alzheimers association,” Grossman said, “So it just seemed like a great thing for us to come out and support.”

“We volunteered here before the walk, a couple of us, and it’s great to be out here you know helping out getting it started,” Roth said.

Each participant in the walk held a flower that was Orange, Yellow, Purple, or Blue. Orange was for those who are there to show support, yellow for those currently caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, purple for those who have lost someone to the disease, and blue for those who are currently fighting it.

If you want to learn how to help or to donate visit the Alzheimers Association website.