SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We have returned to winter in Central New Yok but if you blink, you may miss it as it won’t last long. Details are below…

A brief return to February to end the week

Expect the cold and scattered lake effect snow showers to remain into the night. The air is drying out through the night so the lake effect doesn’t look to be all that productive. Overall accumulation is very minor across the area with a coating up to an inch or two.

Temperatures drop into the teens for most but that is actually more typical for this time of year.

Just as fast as it gets colder, we start to warm again

As we’ve seen so many times this winter, the cold air just can’t stick.

After we get rid of some lake effect clouds and flurries close to sunrise Saturday it turns into a sunny day. The sun angle is getting higher and higher as we get deeper into February so we should be able to rise close to 40 degrees.

We will caution, however, that there is still a bit of a breeze and although not as strong as on Friday it will be enough to make it ‘feel’ like it is closer to 30 degrees.

We look to warm even more for Sunday.

While there is more clouds to end of the weekend, there should be some filtered sunshine as temperatures rise into the upper 40s.