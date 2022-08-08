TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon.

This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells us a J.B. Hunt driver, from New Jersey, could not make it under the bridge.

There was no trailer attached to the tractor cab. The cab’s wind deflector was the only part damaged, but broken pieces were spread across the parkway.

The cab’s driver was able to leave the scene and no tow truck was required.

The female driver was ticketed for having a commercial vehicle on the parkway and for disobeying a traffic control device.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that CSX confirmed there was no damage to the bridge.