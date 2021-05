CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt boys beat West Genesee on the road 15-10. This is the Red Rams seventh straight victory.

Johnny Keib poured in five goals in the Red Rams win over the Wildcats.

J-D improves to 13-2 this season. West Genesee drops to 5-8.