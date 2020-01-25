Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes crash, shuts down all lanes on Thruway at Exits 26, 27

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All lanes between exits 26 and 27 eastbound on the Thruway are blocked off as crews work to remove vehicles after a tractor-trailer crash that happened overnight Saturday.

State police said at about 1 a.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed and rolled over between exits 26 and 27 on the Thruway. Another tractor-trailer then collided with the overturned truck at full speed.

One truck was carrying produce and the other Valentine’s Day candy, the debris spilled all over the highway.

The drivers became entrapped, police could not comment on any injuries but they said there were no fatalities as a result of the crash.

The road will remain closed throughout the morning but there is a detour in place at Exit 26 eastbound according to State Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.