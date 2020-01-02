Jacob Stanton sentenced to 25 years to life for deadly 2017 stabbing

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man convicted in a 2017 murder of a Liverpool man was sentenced to 25 years to life Thursday morning for the murder.

Jacob Stanton stabbed Jacob Giarrusso to death and then moved his body.

Stanton will also serve two to four years for hiding the body and two to four years for trying to hide evidence. Those sentences will run one after the other, meaning the earliest he can get out of prison is in 29 years.

