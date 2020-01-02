Jacob Stanton sentenced to 25 years to life for deadly 2017 stabbing

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man convicted in a 2017 murder of a Liverpool man was sentenced to 25 years to life Thursday morning for the murder.
Jacob Stanton stabbed Jacob Giarrusso to death and then moved his body.
Stanton will also serve two to four years for hiding the body and two to four years for trying to hide evidence. Those sentences will run one after the other, meaning the earliest he can get out of prison is in 29 years.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Easy Beef Jerky Recipes From The New York Beef Council
- Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson reimburses fan who decided to give away playoff tickets
- Buffalo Mayor encouraging people to wear Bills colors on Friday and Saturday
- Stay away from Nuevo Laredo, officials warn after deadly gun battles
- New Books To Read In The New Year
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App