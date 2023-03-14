VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American country music star, Jake Owen, is coming to Central New York this summer and tickets are on sale now!

The country music star will make his way to the Turning Stone Resort Casino on Sunday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. where he will be performing his highly-anticipated summer “Up There, Down Here” tour.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 16 for Turning Stone Rewards Members and the public on-sale starts Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m.

With a career-spanning collection of gold and platinum certifications, ten #1 singles, and over 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams, Jake Owen has ascended to stardom as a mainstay country staple.

He’s known for his laid-back style of country hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “American Country Love Song,” and “Alone with You.” Praised by Billboard as a “country-grounded odyssey,” his most recent album, Greetings From…Jake via Big Loud Records, followed the fifth studio album American Love, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Ticket prices start at $29 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.