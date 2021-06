SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times in his legs Tuesday night.

Syracuse police were called to the 800 block of James Street where they found a 25-year-old man .

The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital.

Police say that a suspect in the case has been located but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​