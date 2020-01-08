James Street safety upgrades in the works, what’s already been done

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A push to lower the speed limit near Lincoln Middle School in Syracuse reached a fever pitch in October when a 13-year-old boy who slipped and fell trying to cross James Street was hit by an SUV.

Zyere Jackson is now once again walking, and he’s even able to ride a bike. In December, Jackson told NewsChannel 9 he’s grateful to be alive.

Since the accident, the City of Syracuse has been working with the Syracuse Police Department, the Syracuse City School District, and the Department of Public Works to make the road safer.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, since 2014, there have been 19 reported accidents on the 1600 block of James Street, the area where Jackson was hit.

Reducing the speed is one of many ideas the city is considering, but the city’s Chief Operating Officer, Corey Driscoll Dunham, says you have to make a physical change to the road in order to drop the speed.

So in the short-term, the city is focusing on more immediate changes. After the accident in October, the city put in a temporary radar speed sign.

“We are looking at everything across the board,” said Neil Burke, Transportation Planner for the DPW. “Looking at the timing of the signals, there has been a crossing guard there now permanently at the signalized crossing at Wilson Street to get students across James Street in a safer manner.”

At #Firstat4 and 6 I’ll have your update: where is the City in its planning, is the speed limit still on the table, what section of James St is being looked at, etc #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/hfTt6K9Oam — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) January 8, 2020

The DPW is also looking at what safety measures worked for other roads within the city.

“Bike lanes and bus pull-offs and other added amenities, we’re looking at those things and whether or not they’re applicable to James Street,” said Burke.

It’s not just the stretch by Lincoln Middle School the city wants to improve.

“What can that corridor turn into, not just that section near Lincoln Middle, but the entire roadway as a whole,” said Burke.

Safety changes on James Street is a welcomed idea for businesses like Jewelry on James.

“Where we are down by Thompson Road, it kind of starts out as two lanes and shortly goes down to one, and I think that’s kind of a tough thing where people don’t necessarily know, some places it’s two lanes, some places it’s one, sometimes people try to get around somebody when it’s one lane,” said Morgan Marini, Sales Associate at Jewelry on James.

Marini has a front-row seat to all the action, and sometimes the crashes.

“We sit and watch people drive down James Street, you know coming in and out of our parking lot,” said Marini. “You hear a lot of tires screeching and people kind of pulling out too fast.”

Drivers are going too fast on a very busy road with a lot of different travelers.

“James Street is part of our transportation network that must serve a number of different modes. It should serve pedestrians, cyclists, transit users, students going to school, parents dropping their kids off, picking them up,” said Burke. “We don’t have concrete items right now, but we are searching far and wide for new improvements that could be made to James Street.”

“Whether they’re local to James Street or just passing through coming to all of our businesses, anything that can keep them safe, I think is great for the community,” said Marini.

There’s no date set in stone, but the city wants to hold a meeting in the future to hear directly from drivers and neighbors who take James Street to learn what their specific concerns are and what they might find helpful.

The radar speed sign was put out as a collaboration between the county and Syracuse Police Department. The city is working with its partners at the county to potentially keep it up longer or find a permanent solution.

For more local news follow Nicole Sommavilla on @Twitter/NeSommavilla.

More from NewsChannel 9: