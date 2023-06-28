SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Public health officials in Madison County announced today, June 28, that a pool of mosquitoes collected in Sullivan tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus.

The virus was detected in a specific species of mosquitoes that are known “to bite mammals and birds, but will also aggressively bite humans,” said Madison County Public Health.

Symptoms of Jamestown Canyon Virus include fever, fatigue and headaches, according to the Center for Disease Control. More severe symptoms can include brain and spinal cord infections, confusion, stiff neck, difficulty speaking and seizures.

Madison County Public Health Director, Eric Faisst said while mosquitoes cannot be eliminated from the environment, there are “steps each individual can take to lower their risk of a bite from an infected mosquito.”

Recommended precautions to prevent mosquito bites that you can take include:

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when spending time outdoors.

Apply insect repellent when spending time outdoors.

Prevent mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn. This is when mosquitoes are most active.

Madison County Public Health also recommend people remove standing water in their yards every few days to reduce places for mosquito breeding.