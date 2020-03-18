Live Now
Local News
(WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Jamesville Balloonfest has been canceled.

Organizers posted the news on Tuesday night to their official website and Facebook pages.

They did not give a reason for the cancellation.

This past year, the event celebrated its 40th anniversary.

It’s brought in big-name musical acts in the past while adding color over the skies of Central New York during the summertime.

