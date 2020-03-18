(WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Jamesville Balloonfest has been canceled.
Organizers posted the news on Tuesday night to their official website and Facebook pages.
They did not give a reason for the cancellation.
This past year, the event celebrated its 40th anniversary.
It’s brought in big-name musical acts in the past while adding color over the skies of Central New York during the summertime.
