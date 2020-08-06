Jamesville Beach closed for swimming due to algal blooms

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No swimming is allowed at the Jamesville Beach County Park until further notice.
The Onondaga County Health Department has reported that an algal bloom was spotted in the water. Samples of the water were taken and are being tested for toxins.
Certain types of algae can cause skin or eye irritation and cause vomiting and diarrhea. People and pets should stay out of the water.
All other facilities of the park are open and visitors are reminded about rules concerning social distancing and wearing masks.
