JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An icky paint-like goop is preventing swimmers from enjoying the waters at Jamesville Beach, according to the Onondaga County Health Department.

The health department blames the closure on visual algal blooms. These blooms turn the water green and create a thick surface scum on water. They can also irritate the skin on contact and cause stomach issues if ingested.

The health department says that both people and animals should stay out of the water until water sampling confirms that the water is safe for reentry. These blooms can last anywhere from one day to several weeks, according to researchers.

Jamesville Beach recently reopened for the summer after closing in 2021 due to a lifeguard shortage.

While swimming is barred, visitors can still use the park’s other features, such as the disc golf course, playgrounds, and hiking trails.

The Onondaga County Parks System routinely tests water quality at Jamesville Beach and Oneida Shores Beach. Their results are posted on the Onondaga County Parks website.