Jamesville Beach reopening for swimming on Thursday

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jamesville Beach will be opening on Thursday at 2 p.m. since Oneida Shores Park Beach is closed due to high levels of E.coli in the water.
There will be some guidelines to Jamesville Beach’s reopening, like:
- Beach capacity is currently limited to 150 people at any one time
- Visitors must practice social distancing and wear a mask (masks will be provided if needed)
- One individual in your group must provide a name and phone number for tracing purposes if needed in the future
- All individuals using the beach will be provided a bracelet to track usage and capacity
- Playground area and grills remain prohibited at this time. Limited picnic tables are available
The normal hours at Jamesville Beach are Monday through Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $7 per vehicle.
For more information, call Jamesville Beach Park at (315) 435-5252 or visit www.OnondagaCountyParks.com.
