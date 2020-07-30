Jamesville Beach reopening for swimming on Thursday

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jamesville Beach will be opening on Thursday at 2 p.m. since Oneida Shores Park Beach is closed due to high levels of E.coli in the water.

There will be some guidelines to Jamesville Beach’s reopening, like:

Beach capacity is currently limited to 150 people at any one time

Visitors must practice social distancing and wear a mask (masks will be provided if needed)

One individual in your group must provide a name and phone number for tracing purposes if needed in the future

All individuals using the beach will be provided a bracelet to track usage and capacity

Playground area and grills remain prohibited at this time. Limited picnic tables are available

The normal hours at Jamesville Beach are Monday through Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $7 per vehicle.

For more information, call Jamesville Beach Park at (315) 435-5252 or visit www.OnondagaCountyParks.com.