Jamesville Beach will not be open this year due to lack of staff, Onondaga County Exec explains

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The hot temperatures have some people asking when Jamesville Beach will open. Unfortunately it won’t, because the Onondaga county executive is having a hard time finding workers.

“Certainly if we had the lifeguards, we would have had it open. But getting the lifeguards is a challenge,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

The county’s limited staff will be assigned to Oneida shores in Cicero. If Oneida lake has to closed because of algae, the staff will be shifted to Jamesville instead. Lifeguard positions are available across the region.

For other lifeguarding opportunities and to learn about eligibility, visit Syracuse Parks and Rec’s Facebook page.