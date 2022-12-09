SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a press conference Friday morning Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway announced a proposal to close the Jamesville Correctional Facility.
It was announced that those people housed at Jamesville will be moved to the Downtown Justice Center in Syracuse.
This move is prompted by staffing shortages.
NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donvan was told all Jamesville deputies will be offered jobs downtown.
This is not a jobs reduction decision.
Right now inmate space is spread out over two locations when one would suffice.