SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a press conference Friday morning Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway announced a proposal to close the Jamesville Correctional Facility.

BREAKING NEWS: @CEJRyanMcMahon, standing alongside retiring @OnondagaCounty Sheriff Gene Conway, announces their plan to close the Jamesville Correction Facility and move incarcerated individuals to the Downtown Justice Center due to staffing shortages. pic.twitter.com/fWQhw2KWzu — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) December 9, 2022

It was announced that those people housed at Jamesville will be moved to the Downtown Justice Center in Syracuse.

This move is prompted by staffing shortages.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donvan was told all Jamesville deputies will be offered jobs downtown.

Jamesville Correction Facility

This is not a jobs reduction decision.

Right now inmate space is spread out over two locations when one would suffice.