JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A deputy at the Jamesville Correctional Facility has been arrested after he allegedly made terroristic threats against employees at the facility.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Corrections Deputy Kristopher Stamm on Monday, Nov. 20.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year Deputy for Corrections’ charges stemmed from terroristic threats that he made toward his coworkers. No threats were made against the public.
Stamm was arrested and charged with the following:
- Making a Terroristic Threat D Felony
- Criminal Contempt 2nd degree Misdemeanor
- Falsifying Business Records 1st degree E Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm E Felony
Stamm has been Arraigned and Released on his own Recognizance (ROR).
Deputy Stamm has also been suspended without pay for 30 days pending an internal investigation.