JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A deputy at the Jamesville Correctional Facility has been arrested after he allegedly made terroristic threats against employees at the facility.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Corrections Deputy Kristopher Stamm on Monday, Nov. 20.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year Deputy for Corrections’ charges stemmed from terroristic threats that he made toward his coworkers. No threats were made against the public.

Stamm was arrested and charged with the following:

Making a Terroristic Threat D Felony

Criminal Contempt 2 nd degree Misdemeanor

degree Misdemeanor Falsifying Business Records 1 st degree E Felony

degree E Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm E Felony

Stamm has been Arraigned and Released on his own Recognizance (ROR).

Deputy Stamm has also been suspended without pay for 30 days pending an internal investigation.